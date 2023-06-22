Looking into ways to cut down on unnecessary spending this summer Avoiding hidden and unexpected fees can help you save this summer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For many people, summer is a time where money becomes a lot looser, and it gets far easier to spend.

Whether money gets spent on vacations, gas or fun warm-weather activities, it can be difficult to save during the summer months.

However, CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger spoke with the QC Life team about ways to cut down on spending and streamline our financial lives.

Some tips she discussed included identifying and avoiding hidden junk fees, limiting unexpected costs, and investing well.

Be sure to listen to our full conversation for Jill’s complete advice.

