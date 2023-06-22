Musical star Leslie Odom Jr. to perform at Appalachian Summer Festival Odom will take the stage Saturday night at App State’s Schaefer Center.

BOONE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Appalachian Summer Festival is set to kick off this weekend in Boone, bringing the arts community together from all over.

The festival will showcase fantastic talent in music, dance and the visual arts.

Broadway star Lea Salonga is one of the singers scheduled to perform. Fellow musical icon, Leslie Odom Jr., who played Aaron Burr in Hamilton, will also take the stage, and sat down with QC Life’s Kristen Miranda ahead of his performance.

During the conversation, he shared a little bit about what those in attendance can expect.

He will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Schaefer Center on the Appalachian State campus.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Related: Broadway star Lea Salonga to perform at Appalachian Summer Festival

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.