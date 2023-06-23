Diecast Collectible Car Show happening on Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Angela Graham, general manager of Autobarn Classic Cars, visited the QC studios to discuss the Diecast Collectible Car Show for Kids.

The event is for groups of all ages to come together to show, trade or sell diecast collectibles. There will be a 1:64 diecast racing tournament, goodie bags and countless vendors at the show.

So start your engines and head to this fun family event on June 24. Registration for the tournament begins at 9 a.m., doors open at 10 a.m. and the race begins at 10:30 a.m.

For more information about Autobarn or any of their other events, check out their website.

You may also like: Taking it back to the 18th century at the Torrance House

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.