Hall & Oates’ John Oates performing in Boone Oates will be headlining the Appalachian Summer Festival in Boone this July.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - John Oates, one half of the best-selling duo of all time, Hall & Oates, as well as an accomplished solo artist, will perform an evening of roots, blues and original new songs, as well as his past popular hits.

Oates’ highly anticipated live performance will take place at Schaefer Center in Boone on July 14.

You don’t have to be a “Rich Girl” to enjoy the show as ticket prices start at $25. If you are unable to attend the event, consider viewing “Oates Song Fest 7908.” Produced by NugsTV and Drive Entertainment group, the streaming concert gives all proceeds to Feeding America.

This year, Oates released new original singles with “The Orchard,” which showcases a variety of genres. His work for the feature film “Gringa” was also released this spring.

He is currently performing an intimate series of solo acoustic shows called an “Evening of Stories and Songs,” which was rescheduled for Sept. 6, 2023.

