Even with inflation and rising mortgage rates, first-time home buyers are still confident.

How to approach buying your first home

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - June marks National Homeownership Month, and even with inflation and rising mortgage rates, first-time home buyers are still confident.

According to a survey from Chase, 58% of first-time home buyers plan to purchase a home in the next year and 70% see homeownership as an essential step in building wealth.

With these figures in mind, what is the best way to attack buying a home for the first time? We spoke with Tiffany Johannes, the General Manager and Broker-in-Charge of RE/MAX Executive in Charlotte.

Johannes gave us plenty of advice, so watch the full conversation for all of her in-depth insight.

