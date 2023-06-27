Catching up with members of the Charlotte FC squad

Charlotte FC stops by QC Getting to know the team beyond Charlotte's growing professional soccer program.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Members of the Charlotte FC team stopped by the QC Life studio to talk about exciting things coming up this season.

Popular player Brandt Bronico shared some of his most memorable plays and discussed excitement about the future of the team.

Since its start last year, Charlotte FC has grown in popularity and the games have become a crowd favorite event here in the Queen City.

On July 8, they will host a “Hero Night” for military appreciation; tickets for that event start at $15.

For more information and to purchase tickets to a Charlotte FC game, visit their website.

