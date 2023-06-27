Taking a look at the food evolution in Charlotte

Food evolution in the QC Piedmont Culinary Guild talks about their "food as a vocation" approach to dining here in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Piedmont Culinary Guild is a non-profit organization that works with local chefs and businesses to create a community dedicated to providing quality food.

Executive director Kris Reid described the importance of consumers eating locally. Her team offers a variety of courses to the public such as fermentation and canning demonstrations. Their culinary philosophy, she said, is “food as a vocation.”

All PCG’s efforts are aimed at providing the Queen City with resources to enjoy healthy meals grown locally.

For more information about Piedmont Culinary Guild, you can visit their website. Membership is still open for their Tastemakers program, which offers exclusive information about the local food community here in Charlotte.

