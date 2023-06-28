Get moving with the Around the Crown 10K The event can be done with the Feetures’ First Timers Club: a group of novice runners from across the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - In 2019, Brian and Chelsea Mister founded the Around the Crown 10K to promote their passion of running and show Charlotteans that running can make you healthier, happier, and more confident.

The 10K, which is part race and part community event, places a heavy emphasis on inclusion. This openness is best seen in the Feetures’ First Timers Club: a group of novice runners from across the Queen City.

Brian Mister joined us to answer some FAQs about First Timers Club and preview the ATC 10K, which takes place on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Make sure to follow @aroundthecrown10K on Instagram/Facebook or @ATC10K on Twitter for all the latest information about the race.

Related: Runners set to hit the pavement for Charlotte’s Around the Crown 10K

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.