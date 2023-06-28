Prepping your pets for the Fourth of July One in three pets will be lost at some point in their lives, and a chaotic day such as the Fourth brings an increased risk of having yours join that group.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - With the Fourth of July right around the corner, it’s important to remember that the holiday can be overwhelming for more than just humans.

So, to help make sure you cover all the bases regarding pet safety, we spoke with Melissa Knicely of the CMPD Animal Care & Control team. She gave us some questions to consider for the Fourth, so take a listen and determine what’s best for you and your pets!

