Charlotte-based band ‘The Duchess’ says fun is at its core The band said having fun is at the core of everything they do and they want everyone to be part of that.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Resident Culture South End launched Thursday Night Live earlier this year and to date has featured an impressive slate of local artists.

One of those bands is The Duchess, a Charlotte-based band establishing its presence in the Queen City.

The band said having fun is at the core of everything they do and they want everyone to be part of that.

Watch the band perform in the video above.

You may also like: Learn to avoid travel scams ahead of peak vacation season

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.