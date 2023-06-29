Full Moon Paddle returns on the Catawba River this summer Participants will get to paddle under the moonlight, while also enjoying wildlife, folklore, spooky stories and more.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QC Life) - A popular outdoor program in Gaston County is making its annual comeback.

Each year, the Catawba Riverkeeper hosts ‘Full Moon Paddle’ during the months of July, August and September, allowing participants to paddle under the moon’s glow while also enjoying wildlife, folklore, spooky stories and more.

Vanessa Covington, program and operations director for the Catawba Riverkeeper, joined the show to talk more about the outdoor program.

Participants must be at least 12 years of age or older, and prices to participate are $25 with a rented kayak, and $20 if you use your own.

