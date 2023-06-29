Iredell County woman crowned Miss North Carolina 2023 Taylor Loyd won a $20,000 scholarship and will represent NC in the Miss America competition.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A young woman from Iredell County was named Miss North Carolina this past weekend.

Taylor Loyd, who is from Mooresville but competed as Miss Statesville, was given the crown on Saturday evening at the High Point Theater.

Along with the title, she was also awarded a $20,000 scholarship and will represent North Carolina in the Miss America competition.

The following ladies rounded out the top five:

1st Runner Up: Miss Durham - Abby Britt

Miss Durham - Abby Britt 2nd Runner Up: Miss Sandhills - Hannah Welborn-Lewis

Miss Sandhills - Hannah Welborn-Lewis 3rd Runner Up: Miss Queen City - Keelie Jones

Miss Queen City - Keelie Jones 4th Runner Up: Maura Westbrook

The Miss NC organization said Loyd promoted her community service initiative “Healing Hearts Through the Arts,” which uses art to promote mental health and wellbeing, and also performed an operatic vocal from ‘Romeo et Juliette’ during the competition.

Loyd also won the Karen Bloomquist Elson Rookie Scholarship, which is worth $1,000.

