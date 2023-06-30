Hundreds of flags to be displayed during Field of Flags Fourth of July celebration More than 15,000 people are expected to gather for the Independence Day event.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QC Life) - More than 15,000 people are expected to gather for the 17th Field of Flags Summer Celebration in Mooresville next week.

The event, which is the largest Independence Day celebration in the Lake Norman area, offers an evening of fun with food trucks, live music from the ‘Unknown Artist’ band and fireworks.

Hundreds of flags will be displayed to commemorate veterans, fallen and active service members, and first responders. They will be on display from July 2-5.

The event itself will begin at 6 p.m. on July 3 at the Lowe’s YMCA.

Marlo Mikeal, incoming president and chair of Field of Flags, and Katie Stankiewicz, president of the Mooresville/Lake Norman Exchange Club, joined the show to talk more about the patriotic celebration.

