Local artists combine talents to create unique work of art

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A pair of local artists have put their talents together to create a unique work of art.

Called ‘Pride Fusion,’ artists Jamil “Dyair” Steele and LaTroy Hampton both contributed to the project, which features many different mini portraits on PVC board.

The pictures featured were submitted by local members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Dyair painted the piece, and Hampton designed it and created all the 3-D fiber work.

The project was commissioned by Charlotte Is Creative and will hang at Divine Barrel Brewing for three months before becoming a beer can.

