An Appalachian Summer Festival runs through July 29

Appalachian Summer Festival The festival in Boone is back and has some amazing artist and activates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The city of Boone, home of Appalachian State University, hosts An Appalachian Summer Festival to celebrate the arts on campus.

The festival has been running for 39 seasons and was named one of the “Top Twenty Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society. Over 27,000 people flock to Boone for the month-long arts celebration.

This year’s celebration will include appearances by Keb’ Mo’, Allison Russell, John Oats, Dance Theatre of Harlem and Darius Rucker, just to name a few!

The festivities began June 24 and will continue until July 29. Ticket prices for the various events range from $10 to $95.

For more information on admission and potential discounts contact the Schaefer Center box office at 733 Rivers Street or call (828) 262-4046.

For additional information about the festival, visit their website.

