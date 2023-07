Charlotte’s Anthony Hamilton hoping new album spreads love Charlotte’s Anthony Hamilton hoping new album spreads love (tcw-wbtv)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Big things are happening for Anthony Hamilton.

The singer/songwriter and record producer was recently awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the White House.

[Black History Month: Anthony Hamilton]

His album “Comin From Where I’m From” will turn 20 years old on Sept. 23.

Anthony Hamilton receives an honorary degree from Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

He also received an honorary doctorate degree from Johnson C. Smith University in May.

Now, he’s on the road.

