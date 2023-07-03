Dear Hip-Hop: Celebrating 50 years of the beloved movement

Celebrating 50 years of hip hop Curated Culture is hosting a tribute to this musical milestone on Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Michelle Dismuke, the event coordinator for Curated Culture, and Quincy Benton, media manager for the company, stopped by the QC studios to discuss “Dear Hip-Hop: A Sneaker Social” that happened in Charlotte over the weekend.

To commemorate the 50-year anniversary of hip hop, the CC team has been developing a worthy tribute for this milestone. On Saturday, July 1, live music by KLMX and host Olympia D made for an unforgettable experience. There was also mixing done by DJ Steel Wheel for the whole event.

The music led visitors on a journey through the timeline of hip-hop history.

