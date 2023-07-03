Getting to know Miss South Carolina Jada Samuel

Getting to know Jada Samuel Jada Samuel shows off her graceful presence as a QC@3 co-host

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - To end a fun week of celebrity guest hosts on QC@3, Jada Samuel stopped by to show off her impressive hosting skills.

Not only has she shined as the 2023 Miss South Carolina, but Samuel also possesses an array of hidden talents. From crocheting to fashion design, there is no limit to her creative ambitions.

Samuel explained details of her personal life as well including the name of her adorable mini golden doodle, Royal. She also discussed her love of delicious cuisine from pasta and cookies to Caesar salad.

She also announced plans to launch her own pajama line after her time as Miss S.C. has ended.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.