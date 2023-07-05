Painting rocks for International Drop A Rock Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Using rocks as a canvas for art is nothing new; rock paintings date back to 3,000 B.C.
In 2015, The Word Rocks Project started International Drop A Rock Day.
The idea is to show kindness and positivity while being creative.
Every year there’s a theme; this year’s theme is Kindness Matters.
Alx Rox is a local artist and rock painter. He joined us Monday in honor of International Drop A Rock Day.
You may also like: ‘A Vibe Outside’ to celebrate the local Black community, promote equity
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.