‘A Vibe Outside’ to celebrate the local Black community, promote equity The event recognizes the creativity and culture of the local Black community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A Charlotte-area organization is working to put on a cultural celebration this month, recognizing the creativity and culture of the local Black community.

The event, dubbed ‘A Vibe Outside,’ is being organized by Winston Robinson and The Applesauce Group.

The theme is Art Out Loud, and will include food, art and retail vendors, free pop-up roller skating rink and contest, karaoke contest, music producer exhibition, trivia and more.

Several nonprofit organizations will also be in attendance and will provide information and resources to those in need.

In addition to celebrating Black creativity and culture, the event also strives to foster a more equitable Charlotte.

The celebration will take place at the West Complex on West Trade Street on July 15 from 3-8 p.m.

Free tickets and skate rentals can be claimed here.

Related: A circle of support for women in the local community

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.