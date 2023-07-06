‘DishCourse’ is turning strangers to friends through unique dining experiences The company organizes tables of strangers to meet and connect with one another.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A unique company is helping connect people around the Charlotte community.

Called ‘DishCourse,’ plans, coordinates and facilitates the hosting of six strangers at tables at Charlotte restaurants, allowing people to meet and connect with their fellow guests.

The tables can be set up for events ranging from parties to brunches to cocktail hours.

Events are also organized by ages or interests.

To learn more about the unique dining experience, Heather Siblik, owner of DishCourse, joined the show.

