The Eagles bringing ‘The Long Goodbye’ farewell tour to Charlotte in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Eagles are bringing “The Long Goodbye” tour to Charlotte later this year.

The tour, which is the final one for the iconic band, will be making a stop in the Queen City on Nov. 7 at the Spectrum Center in Uptown. Two days later, it is also set to perform in Raleigh.

The North Carolina stops are two of just 13 in the initial tour lineup, which kicks off in New York on Sept. 7, and also features a show in Atlanta on Nov. 2.

The Eagles have been performing for more than 50 years, producing hits such as “Take It Easy” and “Hotel California.” They have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six No. 1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” the band said in a press release. “We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed.”

Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting on July 12 for all announced shows. General ticket sales will begin on July 14 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased here.

Charlotte has seen its share of legendary performers over the past year, hosting the likes of Elton John, Garth Brooks and Shania Twain. In addition, Snoop Dogg and Beyoncé are set to perform in the city this summer, along with country superstar Luke Combs.

