Things to know after Biden’s student-debt relief plan struck down The Supreme Court’s decision has left millions of borrowers with questions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive more than $400 billion in student-loan debt has left many Americans with a host of questions.

To help answer some of those, CBS Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined the show to discuss a few common questions many people have.

She shed some light on what borrowers should do between now and Oct. 1, when payments are scheduled to resume, as well as Biden’s so-called “temporary on-ramp,” and whether or not borrowers should resume payments right now.

Be sure to listen to our full conversation to hear her full list of tips.

Related: Looking into ways to cut down on unnecessary spending this summer

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.