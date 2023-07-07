Baking S’moreos in the QC Kitchen

What could be better than Oreos and S’mores separately? Try combining them.

Baking S’moreos in the QC Kitchen What could be better than Oreos and S’mores separately? Try combining them.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - What could be better than Oreos and S’mores separately? How about “S’moreos?”

As the name implies, S’moreos are a combination of the two sweet treats that more-or-less become a s’more with an Oreo as a substitute for the graham cracker.

If that description doesn’t have your sweet tooth begging for a bite, then you may need to get it checked out.

But for anyone who wants to try making some S’moreos for themselves, follow the super simple recipe and enjoy!

Related: Start of the week off sweetly with air fried s’more cookies

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC MorningQC Kitchen
WBTV Web Staff

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV's digital team collaborated on the creation and updating of this story.