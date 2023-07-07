Bank City Bike Club creates a family The Bank City Bike Club is only three years old. It was started by a few guys wanting to stay healthy during the pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You’ve heard us talk about it on the shows before; 24 Hours of Booty is happening this month.

If you don’t remember it’s not an endurance race. Riders and walkers are just encouraged to set goals and walk the three-mile Myers Park Booty Loop to raise money for the 24 Foundation.

Now we’re talking about a local group ready to take on the challenge.

Now this team at least 100 strong is committed to a new challenge.

They’ll ride in at this year’s 24 Hours of Booty fundraiser to support cancer navigation and survivorship programs. And this year for some, it is personal.

24 Hours of Booty starts at 7 p.m. on July 28 and ends at 7 p.m. on July 29. Go to the 24 Foundation website to learn more.

