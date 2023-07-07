Getting a taste of Legion Brewing’s new summer menu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - Legion Brewing is obviously known for its beer, as one would assume given its name, but the brewery with three locations around Charlotte also boasts some delicious food.

However, even if you haven’t tried Legion’s meals yet, there is a new summer menu that you can use as your introduction.

The menu is available through the end of August and features a variety of new dishes from sandwiches to pizzas.

One of the limited time plates that Legion has is its Fattoush salad with watermelon, which we got to make with Executive Chef Eugene Briggs.

Make sure to check out Legion’s socials @LegionBrewing to learn more about all the brewery has on the menu!

