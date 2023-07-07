Honoring our troops with Charlotte FC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - The Fourth of July may be over, but Charlotte Football Club’s patriotism isn’t going anywhere. Starting Saturday, the club is partaking in a weekend of military appreciation.

The festivities begin when the Club hosts the 2nd annual Military Cup, a private 7v7 tournament between branches of the military. After that, the team takes the pitch on “Hero Night” for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with FC Cincinnati at Bank of America Stadium.

For Hero Night, service members and their families are set to be celebrated at the game and there will also be fireworks after the contest ends.

To get a look at what this weekend will offer, we met with Dustin Swinehart, Charlotte FC’s Community Engagement Manager, for an in-depth preview.

Tickets are still available for as cheap as $15, so visit the club’s website to secure your spot in the stands.

