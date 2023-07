Incorporating Taylor Swift fashion into your wardrobe Watch the video above for more and follow Emily on Instagram for more stylish advice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - No matter what era you’re in, you can dress like one of the biggest stars on the planet!

Emily Boat, a fashion expert and content creator, talked with us about Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour-inspired outfits within different budgets, sizing and price points.

Watch the video above for more and follow Emily on Instagram for more stylish advice.

You may also like: Making the increasingly-popular ‘Kitty Cat’ savory cocktail

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.