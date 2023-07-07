Sommerfest returns to Gilde Brewery SummerFest returns to Gilde Brewery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Last year, you might remember Kristen and Cheryl went head-to-head in a stein holding competition.

Spoiler: the steins were a lot heavier than we thought.

Now that competition is returning for a second year, complete with beers, brats and live music.

It’s time to raise a glass with Gilde Brewery for their second Sommerfest.

Karsten Uhlmann and Willi Wallstab of Gilde Brewery dropped by the QC Studios for more.

You may also like: Getting up close to the rhinos at the NC Zoo

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.