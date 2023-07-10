FDA approves new drug to combat Alzheimer’s On July 6, the FDA gave its traditional approval to Lecanemab (marketed as Leqembi) for patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - An estimated 6.7 million Americans over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s dementia, including 180,000 here in the Tar Heel state.

The cognitive disease, which has impacted so many families, has long been uncurable.

But while there is no end-all-be-all solution to Alzheimer’s, there has been a major development in the past week. On July 6, the FDA gave its traditional approval to Lecanemab (marketed as Leqembi) for patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia.

After the FDA’s decision, we spoke with Christine John-Fuller, the VP of communications at the Western Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, to discuss the future of Alzheimer’s treatment with Lecanemab now in the picture.

Related: Alzheimer’s disease in 2023: What you should know

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.