Say ‘No!’ to plastics with these alternatives

Say “No!” to plastics this month with these alternatives These swaps can help you start your Plastic Free July: a challenge to opt for more sustainable products during the month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - It’s well known just how bad non-recyclable plastics are for the environment, but removing them from your day-to-day life can be a challenge … or is it?

We were joined by Tatyana Reisini, the owner of Good Earth Essentials, to discuss some simple swaps that can be made to eliminate single-use plastics.

Reisini also discussed how these changes can kickstart your Plastic Free July: a challenge to opt for more sustainable products during the month.

And with just how easy these alternate options are to incorporate into your routine, we hope your Plastic Free July can turn into a Plastic Free Forever!

To learn more about Good Earth Essentials, you can visit their Instagram or Facebook.

