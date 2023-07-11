CLT Edge Fest returns for a second year CLT Street Art Collaborative is presenting CLT Edge Fest on July 15 from 3 to 9 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The perfect way to enjoy some time outside with your friends and family is by bringing together all kinds of art forms for one festival.

The CLT Edge Fest is back for a second year. It runs Saturday, July 15, from 3 to p.m. at the Charlotte Art League’s event lawn.

It will feature a live paint by local mural artists, a DJ, music and dance performances, spoken word, interactive art experiences and much more.

Ahead of the big event, we were joined by Kathleen Finch, the CLT Street Art Collab president, and Katherine MacNab, a CLT Edge artist.

