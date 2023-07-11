The Vault featuring Black art collectors in Charlotte Opening weekend will take place July 15 and 16.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new exhibit allows the public to see the collections of four prominent Black art collectors in Charlotte, from paintings, to sculptures, magazines, records and so much more.

The Vault’s opening celebration will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 15 at Mint Museum Uptown.

Admission to the exhibit will be free all weekend for the opening celebration weekend.

Jessica Gaynell Moss and the featured collector companies will lead a tour of the exhibition from 1-3 p.m. July 15 and Charlotte-based artists Carey J. King and Breonna Collier will offer free pop-up portrait sessions from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Find out more here.

