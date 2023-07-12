Tracking inflation rates halfway through 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - The United States’ June inflation report was just released to the public and marked a continued slowdown in inflation over the past few months. But is this just a fluke?

To find out what last month’s numbers can indicate for the rest of the year, as well as what prices are still high, we chatted with CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger.

The Fed has a policy meeting in two weeks, so watch our conversation with Jill as she explains what is expected from that discussion and more!

Also, if you want to see any more of our economy-talks with Jill, you can visit our ”Just Ask Jill“ portion of the QC Life website.

