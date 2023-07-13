Course helps those pursuing a career in forensic science If you want to pursue a career in Forensic science you should check out Forensic Supervision Level II course offered by Gap Science

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Investigating a crime scene is not everything we see on CSI or other true crime series.

Now, there’s a course on forensic science that helps to separate real life from what’s on TV.

The course is designed to help those who desire to lead or are already leading forensic teams in any capacity.

Ashely Church is the co-owner of Gap Science and a forensic scientist. She talked with us about how the course can help leaders in forensic units with professional development throughout their careers.

You may also like: Tap into your musical side with Arts+

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.