The Hum welcomes live music for the entire family The hum is a community minded venture located in Hickory NC.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The weather could be perfect to spend a night under the stars listening to live music.

And this time there’s a spot in the Hickory area to kick back with the entire family.

The Hum is a 1,000-seat, community-minded general admission amphitheater.

We had owner and operator Andrew Moose in the QC studio to talk about all the happenings at The Hum.

