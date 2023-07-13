‘Roaring Riot’ to host Kickoff Jam to usher in upcoming Panthers season The kickoff event will happen on Sept. 16, one day before the team’s home-opener.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The start of training camp is coming fast for NFL teams, and if you’re a Panthers fan, you have plenty of reason to be excited for the upcoming season.

The addition of No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young certainly is carrying a lot of hype into the year, along with the hiring of Coach Frank Reich this past offseason.

While the Panthers don’t open camp until July 26, and don’t play their first regular-season game until Sept. 10, fan groups are already gearing up for the season.

One of those groups is ‘Roaring Riot,’ the fan union of the Panthers. The group will be hosting its Kickoff Jam on Sept. 16, the day before the team’s home-opener.

Panthers legends and live bands will be in attendance to help kick off the new season.

Josh Klein of the Roaring Riot joined the show to talk more about the Kickoff Jam, and what Panthers fans should be excited for and can expect in 2023 and beyond.

