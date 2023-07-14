Learning how to spin and weave yarn old-school style

Learning how to spin and weave old-school style Since there’s been a recent revival in old-fashioned spinning, we wanted to get an up-close look at the unique process of turning fibers into thread/yarn!

With the help of Andrew Vogl, owner of the Briar Patch Fibre Company, our own Cheryl Brayboy got to see every step of a fiber’s journey into yarn.

After that, we visited Mitchell Burleson, the owner and operator of Mitchell Weaves, to see how the yarn that spinners like Vogl create is then crafted into the fabrics we see every day.

If you’ve ever wanted to know where your clothes start from, this is the segment for you!

