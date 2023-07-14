Offering history and heritage, celebrating the Gullah Geeche Ringshouters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Nick Gillie co-founder Black University non-profit Production Company spoke about the project Gullah Geeche Ringshouters and how it commemorates history and culture.

Dr. Watts long form line out hymn singing; Gullah/Geeche spirituals and Ringshout; West African languages being tonal and that effect on coded singing of the Black Slaves; the old style churches and praise houses with wooden floors and pews and the effect on the song; the old style of worship and the spiritual mastery of that.

I have been on a two-week scout of Dr. Watts Hymn Singing and Gullah/Geeche spirituals and ringshout thanks to Reverend William Dargan and Dr. Eric Crawford.

Gillie talked about how they have now secured most of our needed budget thanks to Joaquin Phoenix and Slash and will be soon making a short documentary of they powerful music we’ve been shown.

Gillie also spoke about Black Univeristy and how it changes the way stories are being told for the future projects.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.