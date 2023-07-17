Celebrating National Peach Ice Cream Day with a delicious peach milkshake Carolina Scoops helped us celebrate with a refreshing treat.

PINEVILLE, N.C. (QC Life) - Monday marks National Peach Ice Cream Day in the United States, and boy do we know how to celebrate it.

To help us mark the occasion, Sara Longstreet of Carolina Scoops Ice Cream joined the show to whip up a peach melba milkshake for us to enjoy.

Using three scoops of peach melba ice cream, whole milk, whip cream, Nehi peach soda, and a cherry on top, the cool snack is perfect for the hot Charlotte summer.

Be sure to watch the segment above to see how the milkshake turned out.

Carolina Scoops is celebrating another sweet date, as the ice cream shop has just marked one year in business.

