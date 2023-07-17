Picking a watermelon part of summertime fun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Gracy Peterson is the 2023 North Carolina watermelon queen. She stopped by the QC studio to celebrate National Watermelon month, which is in July each year.

Gracy used her expertise to discuss the look, lift and turn method to watermelon selection. Audiences can participate in the holiday festivities on Aug. 11, when the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market will give free slices of fresh watermelon, and Gracy will be there to meet patrons.

If you are looking for a delicious summer snack to make with watermelon this season, visit this link.

Gracy is a senior at N.C. State and is studying agricultural business management. She is dedicated to agricultural advocacy and helping educate the community about the environment. As the North Carolina watermelon queen, she has worked hard to promote the watermelon industry and she hopes “to have the opportunity to positively impact the agriculture industry on a level I have never been able to before. Serving the North Carolina Watermelon Association as their public representative would be a privilege not only because it is a prestigious endeavor but because of the incredible responsibility of advocating on behalf of farmers and future leaders” through her role this year.

For more information about Gracy or the North Carolina Watermelon Association, visit their website.

Website: ncmelons.com / ncwatermelonqueen.com / watermelon.org

Instagram: nc_watermelon

Facebook: NC Watermelon Association

