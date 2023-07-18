Music Festival continues this weekend in Boone

Keb' Mo' performing this weekend in Boone Appalachian Summer Music Festival continues this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Appalachian State University is hosting its annual Summer Festival! Countless artists have been in attendance spanning music, literature and film.

This weekend’s lineup does not disappoint. Keb’ Mo’ will make an appearance with Allison Russell at 8 p.m. July 22. The live performance will take place in the Schaefer Center.

For more information about the festival schedule or to purchase tickets to Mo’s concert, visit the website or call the box office at 828-262-4046.

