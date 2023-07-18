Newly-approved injection to protect against RSV in newborns Nirsevimab is an injection that uses antibodies to protect against the virus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new treatment has been approved to protect newborns from a dangerous virus.

On Monday, nirsevimab, an antibody injection, was approved by the FDA to protect against RSV.

The drug, which is not a vaccine, is given in single doses for children up to 24 months old. Once the CDC gives final approval, it nirsevimab will become the second antibody available to protect against RSV.

To teach us more about the new injection, Dr. James Dunville of Novant Health Waverly Pediatrics and Primary Care, joined the show to share some information.

