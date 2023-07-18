Postcard and Stamp Show set for end of July

2023 Postcard and Stamp Show Event for stamp lovers to take place this summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For local collectors, the annual Postcard and Stamp Show is the event of the year.

Art Keeter, president of the Charlotte Philatelic Society, stopped by the QC studio to discuss the show.

The 2023 Postcard and Stamp Show will host 22 dealers July 29-30 and even offer free stamps for kids who attend!

Experts will help patrons distinguish between specialty stamps and normal postage as well as collectors displaying their rare editions.

For more information about the event, visit their website.

