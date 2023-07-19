Data shows inflation is down. Is there still concern for a potential recession? CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger shed some light on the state of the economy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Recent economic data shows inflation is at the lowest level in more than two years and employers are still hiring!

So are we at the point that we can stop talking about a potential recession?

To help answer that question, CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger chatted with the QC Life team.

She answered questions about the decline in inflation, if we should still be worried about the chance of a recession, and if the economy is actually taking a turn for the better.

Related: Tracking inflation rates halfway through 2023

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.