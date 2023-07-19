New Capital Tacos opens in Mallard Creek Local restaurant in Charlotte stops by the QC studio to cook up one of their classic dishes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Josh Luger, co-founder of Capital Tacos, stopped by the QC studio to talk about his classic dishes.

Some of the new Tex-Mex-infused meals offered at the Mallard Creek location include the Ace High Carnitas, MC Yum Yum and Mexican Street Corn tacos.

The restaurant offers tacos, bowls, burritos, nachos, fries or salad. Their most popular side is the Mexican street corn, which the team makes in-house each day. The menu also includes gluten-free and vegan options.

There is something for everyone, so bring the whole family and try some delicious food or visit the Capital Tacos website for more information.

You may also like: Charlotte’s best restaurants ranked

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.