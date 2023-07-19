Understanding problems facing children living with juvenile arthritis Nearly 300,000 children in the United States live with juvenile arthritis.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Often thought of only as “an old-person’s disease,” numbers show that isn’t the case with arthritis.

Nearly 300,000 children in the United States live with juvenile arthritis, which makes July, Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month, the perfect time to talk about it.

To do that, and to learn more, a local arthritis foundation member and a seventh-grader living with juvenile arthritis joined the show.

They shared some of the problems that juvenile arthritis can trigger, access to treatment and more.

Be sure to listen to our full conversation to learn more.

