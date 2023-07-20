Celebrating National Hot Dog day with “A Little Taste Of Chicago″ Charlotte’s first Chicago style food truck is catching the attention of consumers on National Hot Dog Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte is looking to celebrate National Hot Dog with a new treat in town.

“A Little Taste Of Chicago” is Charlotte’s first Chicago style food truck. It was created by Kelvin Walker who moved back to Charlotte back in 2009 with his family.

Walker believed the food truck scene is just one of the industries that has taken off with so many delicious and creative options. He wanted to get into the food industry for a while and dreamed of starting my own food truck here in Charlotte. In the midst of that dream, Walker wanted to share Chicago style food with more than just my friends.

The plan was to create a truck with Chicago classics and a menu that would be simple and convenient for customers. After consulting his family, “A Little Taste of Chicago” had been created.

