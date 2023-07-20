Charlotte Peruvian Festival takes over Camp North End this weekend For a fourth year, the Charlotte Peruvian Festival is taking over Camp North End on July 23 with live music, dancing and fresh food.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - An opportunity to share and celebrate other cultures from around the world.

Joining us ahead of the event is Martin Linares, the founder and organizer of the Charlotte Peruvian Festival, as well as Josselyn Elizondo, a cook with this year’s food vendor MachuPicchu.

We were shown how to make a delicious Peruvian ceviche for four. Here’s what you need to make it at home!

Ingredients:

1 sweet potato of about 400 g

Salt

200 g corn (or mote soaked from the night before)

1 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons soft oil

200 g corn court

4 lemons

8 limes

50 g white fish without skin or bones (previously frozen and thawed)

1 piece of celery about 5 cm

1 piece of aji rocoto (optional)

1/8 onion

1 small garlic clove

1 piece of ginger (same size as garlic)

200 ml fish broth or water

1 bunch of fresh cilantro (stems and leaves)

Ground black pepper

Salt

1 red onion

750 g white fish without skin or bones (previously frozen and thawed)

Salt

Ground black pepper

A few fresh coriander leaves

1 limo pepper or 1 red chili pepper

4 lettuce leaves

Instructions:

Cook the sweet potato, peel it and cut it into slices

Squeeze lemons and limes

Put in the blender the fish of the tiger’s milk with celery, the piece of chili, onion, garlic and ginger

Cut the red onion into thin strips and rinse to soften the flavor

Chop the fish from the ceviche and season

Add the onion, chopped cilantro leaves and a chopped limo pepper

Mix with the juice and macerate for a couple of minutes

Add the tiger milk and macerate for about 2 more minutes

Serve the ceviche immediately accompanied with the sweet potato, the two types of corn and the lettuce leaf

