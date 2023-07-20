Charlotte Peruvian Festival takes over Camp North End this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - An opportunity to share and celebrate other cultures from around the world.
For a fourth year, the Charlotte Peruvian Festival is taking over Camp North End on July 23 with live music, dancing and fresh food.
Joining us ahead of the event is Martin Linares, the founder and organizer of the Charlotte Peruvian Festival, as well as Josselyn Elizondo, a cook with this year’s food vendor MachuPicchu.
We were shown how to make a delicious Peruvian ceviche for four. Here’s what you need to make it at home!
Ingredients:
- 1 sweet potato of about 400 g
- Salt
- 200 g corn (or mote soaked from the night before)
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 2 tablespoons soft oil
- 200 g corn court
- 4 lemons
- 8 limes
- 50 g white fish without skin or bones (previously frozen and thawed)
- 1 piece of celery about 5 cm
- 1 piece of aji rocoto (optional)
- 1/8 onion
- 1 small garlic clove
- 1 piece of ginger (same size as garlic)
- 200 ml fish broth or water
- 1 bunch of fresh cilantro (stems and leaves)
- Ground black pepper
- Salt
- 1 red onion
- 750 g white fish without skin or bones (previously frozen and thawed)
- Salt
- Ground black pepper
- A few fresh coriander leaves
- 1 limo pepper or 1 red chili pepper
- 4 lettuce leaves
Instructions:
- Cook the sweet potato, peel it and cut it into slices
- Squeeze lemons and limes
- Put in the blender the fish of the tiger’s milk with celery, the piece of chili, onion, garlic and ginger
- Cut the red onion into thin strips and rinse to soften the flavor
- Chop the fish from the ceviche and season
- Add the onion, chopped cilantro leaves and a chopped limo pepper
- Mix with the juice and macerate for a couple of minutes
- Add the tiger milk and macerate for about 2 more minutes
- Serve the ceviche immediately accompanied with the sweet potato, the two types of corn and the lettuce leaf
