Hair Care: Learning about shampoo and conditioner bars Bars of shampoo are a concept many people aren’t familiar with.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Most people are familiar with bars of soap and bottles of shampoo. But what about bars of shampoo?

To teach us some about the trend, Serina Gutierrez of Kenna Kunijo Salon joined the show.

She talked about the price differences between bottled and bars of shampoo, as well as the selection available.

Serina also discussed if bars are more useful to people with certain types of hair.

Related: How to do self-tanning right

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.